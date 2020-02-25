There are no known COVID-19 cases in Malta, health authorities said on Tuesday afternoon.

People should avoid nonessential travel to China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Iran, South Korea or the northern parts of Italy and anyone returning from those countries or regions should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone returning from those areas who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath within 14 days should contact their doctor.

People should not visit health centres or the hospital’s emergency department, authorities said.

Concerns about the new coronovirus have grown in the past days as cases of the viral infection have spread across neighbouring Italy. The fears have sparked a variety of social media posts alleging that the virus has reached Malta.

But the Health Ministry has shut down those claims, saying that “at this point, there are no COVID-19 cases in Malta”.

Two patients have been tested for the virus after landing in Malta from Bergamo with a fever. The patients visited a health centre after they felt ill and were tested for the virus on Monday evening.

It takes around two hours to obtain initial test results. If results are positive, a secondary test is carried out. It takes around four hours for the second test result to be obtained.

