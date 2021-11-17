There were no recorded positive COVID-19 cases linked to mass activities that took place throughout the month of September, according to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo on Wednesday.

Bartolo specifically referenced mass events held at the Granaries in Floriana.

The minister was answering a parliamentary question by MP Rosianne Cutajar, who asked for an update on the situation relating to mass activities.

“September marked as the return of many cultural activities, where we saw a number of mass events take place. Following the necessary protocols, I can say that not one case of COVID-19 was registered from these activities."

The Joseph Calleja concert, the BBC Concert Orchestra, Malta Rocks and 'Pete Tong Classics' concert, all took place in the month of September at the Granaries in Floriana. All activities were promoted by the Malta Tourism Authority.

All events followed strict COVID-19 regulations. All were outdoor and seated and each ticket holder was required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Guests were seated in groups of up to six people.

Children under 12 attending such events were required to take a PCR test before attending.

Since August, rules for seated events have been eased even further.

As of last month, the maximum number of people at event tables has increased to eight (from six), whilst seated events can increase their maximum capacity to 300 people.

Children under 12 no longer need a negative test result to attend events.