There will be no COVID-19 prevention measures in Churches as from Monday, the Archbishop’s Curia said in a statement.

The development, which will be in place unless new measures are ordered by the health authorities, follows the issuing of new health guidelines.

Through the new guidelines, masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere from Monday except on flights, hospitals and in care homes.

The Curia has however recommended the continued use of sanitiser in churches, especially by those directly involved in the celebration of Mass, including Eucharistic ministers.

It also encouraged Christians to attend for the celebration of Mass in churches, particularly on Sundays.