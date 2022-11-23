Malta went a month without a single COVID-19 death between October 22 and November 22, the longest stretch of zero fatalities since the pandemic hit in 2020.

The month-long streak ended on Wednesday, when a patient died and became the 809th person to die while infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The lack of COVID-19 deaths in the past month confirms the virus' transition to becoming endemic - meaning it is now more predictable and manageable.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has also said authorities now view the virus as being endemic.

The number of new virus cases detected daily in recent weeks has hovered around 20, dropping to single-digit figures on a number of days. The health authorities currently know of 210 cases of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, a COVID-19 vaccine drive remains ongoing, with health authorities urging the elderly and vulnerable to get the so-called Omicron booster - an additional COVID-19 jab that specifically targets the variant that continues to be the predominant one.

The government is also urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu, especially since health officials fear the upcoming influenza season could be a severe one.

The coming winter will be the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020 with no prevention measures in place. Unlike the previous two winters, people will not be required to wear face masks, maintain social distancing or sanitise their hands at regular intervals.

There are already preliminary indications of a winter spike in illness.

In recent weeks, doctors have been treating a growing number of young children for respiratory illnesses, with paediatricians linking the early spike of infections to eased COVID-19 measures and an increase in socialising.

Mater Dei Hospital confirmed an increase in non-COVID respiratory infections in children, noting an approximately five per cent increase in admissions compared to pre-pandemic years.