There were no traffic accidents reported on New Year’s Eve and the festive season came and went without any serious crashes, the police noted on January 1.

Police roadside checks intensified throughout December and officers stopped around 4,500 vehicles for checks in 160 separate roadside operations that month. In total, officers issued around 600 contraventions to drivers.

Infringements ranged from drivers caught without valid licences, drivers caught using their phones while driving, others not wearing seatbelts, driving at excessive speed or vehicles with excessively tinted glass.

Officers also fined several Y-Plate cab drivers caught in breach of their regulations and also caught others working without a valid permit to do so.

"The absolute majority of vehicles stopped were obeying the rules of the road," the police said, noting that officers checked drivers' licences and insurance policies, carried out breathalyser tests when they suspected drivers were under the influence of alcohol, and used police dogs to search cars where necessary.

The police statement, issued on Monday morning, made no mention of the number of drivers checked on New Year’s Eve and did not provide any information about breathalyser tests administered to check for drink-driving.

The police said that roadside inspections would now continue throughout the year, to ensure Malta and Gozo’s roads are made safer. Inspections are coordinated by the police with help of Transport Malta officials.