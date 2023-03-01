There are currently no plans to restore or use the Mtarfa Primary school building, according to the education minister.

"As a building, one needs to see what can be done with it, but right now it is not stable, so it will not be used," Clifton Grima told Times of Malta.

"I don't believe that building can be used for any role right now, but we do not exclude the idea of discussions with educators who wish to keep using the school in the future and continue a sense of community."

Last month, the students and teachers were relocated to a primary school in Msida, and will be wrapping up this scholastic year there, but will start attending Rabat primary school as of September.

Education Minister Clifton Grima replying to questions. Video: Giulia Magri

The move came after experts deemed the Mtarfa building structurally unsafe due to the serious cracks that developed in recent years.

The structure was built in 1893 to serve as an Officers' Mess for British soldiers. Over the past months, part of the façade was propped up by concrete blocks. The building is a Grade 1 listed structure.

"It is a beautiful building, but a building that does not have the basic foundation and can be very dangerous," Grima said.

While experts had assured that a "tragedy would not occur" imminently, Grima said he took the decision to approve the relocation to Rabat out of an abundance of caution.

"Next scholastic year, Mtarfa students will be attending a bigger purpose-built school, with better facilities."