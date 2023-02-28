Luke Shaw says Manchester United have adopted a “no days off” philosophy as the League Cup winners look to add to their first trophy in six years.
Erik ten Hag’s side beat Newcastle 2-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday, signalling the club’s return to prominence after a long period of underachievement.
Shaw played a key role in the Wembley triumph, delivering the pin-point free-kick that Casemiro headed home to put United in front.
