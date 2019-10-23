A no-deal Brexit can leave the UK's immediate budgetary relations with the EU with no legal arrangements, MEP Alfred Sant told the European Parliament.

Explaining his vote in favour of a Council draft regulation recommendation on short-term budgetary questions of Brexit, Dr Sant said financial obligations already agreed upon under the current financial framework should be maintained.



Beneficiaries of EU funding involved in ongoing projects should have a guarantee of the money their work depended on, the MEP argued.



“Uncertainty in relation with what the EU committed to finance would also be damaging to the Union’s image as a stable and secure source of funding,” Dr Sant stated.



He added that the proposal to maintain the eligibility for EU funding for UK entities and UK related projects until this financial programme ended in 2020, provided the UK commited to contribute its share too, was a fair proposal.



Dr Sant said it was imperative for the European Parliament to fully support the preparation of programmes that cushioned against instabilities that could arise as a result of the different possible scenarios under which the UK's withdrawal from the EU could occur.