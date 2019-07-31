Educational authorities are to meet with stakeholders to discuss post-secondary schooling after a proposed reform was given the thumbs down.

Last week, Matsec announced that more than four in every five students, parents, and teachers had objected to the introduction of mandatory foreign language studies at post-secondary school.

The survey into the proposed overhaul of the post-secondary matriculation certificate system found that 84 per cent were against the introduction of a mandatory foreign language.

In July, the Matsec examinations board unveiled its proposed overhaul of what sixth formers will be required to learn.

The proposals included students having to choose between either Spanish, French, German or Italian at either A-level, Intermediary, or a new ‘proficiency level’.

However, it seems the idea did not go down well with the more than 2,700 students, parents and educators that took the survey earlier this summer.

Survey results would now have to be discussed with stakeholders

Contacted for a reaction, Matsec director Dario Pirotta told Times of Malta that the survey results would now have to be discussed with stakeholders to decide on a way forward.

“The main issue seems to have been with the foreign language proposal so we will have to consult further on the possible way forward,” he said.

Other areas of the proposed reform, Mr Pirotta noted, had received positive feedback.

According to the survey, most respondents agreed with three of the four parts of the proposed reforms.

Nearly 80 per cent of the respondents agreed with reforms aimed at remodelling Systems of Knowledge to enhance communication and cultural skills.

They also agreed with giving recognition to students’ co-curricular activities and with introducing the talented athlete scheme.

In a statement last month, the teachers’ union slammed the Matsec board over the proposed changes.

“Serious reforms are not done this way, especially when this will radically change the requisites at a post-secondary and tertiary level,” the union said.