The Malta Developers Association has directed members to refrain from carrying out excavation or demolition work on Thursday the day of the funeral of Miriam Pace, who lost her life on Monday after her Ħamrun home collapsed.

In a statement, the MDA said that on the suggestion of President Sandro Chetcuti, it had instructed its members not to carry out any excavation or demolition work in a show of solidarity with the Pace family.

"All MDA members are asked that tomorrow, on Thursday, the day of Mrs Pace's funeral, to not do any excavation or demolition work in every construction site in the country," the statement read.

"The MDA reiterates it's sorrow for this tragedy and it's sincere condolences to the Pace family."

Pace's funeral is being held tomorrow at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Valletta at 2pm.

News of Miriam Pace's death has been met with great shock and anger, as protesters gathered outside the remains of the Pace family home a day after the tragic collapse.

Around 200 people gathered in silent protest on Tuesday while another protest organised by Moviment Graffitti under the tagline "Down with the Developer's dictatorship" is planned for Saturday morning in Santa Venera.