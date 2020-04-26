This is a time of great difficulty but also a time for reflection in silence and hope. In his meditation in St Peter’s Square on March 27, Pope Francis spoke of “the storm that exposes our vulnerability and un­covers those false and superfluous certainties which we have constructed in our daily schedules, our projects, our habits and priorities”.

It is a reality check for everyone, both on a personal basis but also as leaders and decision makers, whether in busi­ness, banking, politics, healthcare or law. These are challenging, uncertain times that carry within each one of us the burden of psychological and social responsibility that can either make us sink and lose hope or give us an opportunity to remake ourselves with a new communitarian vision. It is a test on the responsibility of decision makers. This crisis can give us an opportunity to become better as a person in any role we have in society, to make a difference and create value in our community.

The main priority is now the physical well-being of people, ensuring they are adequately protected from the virus and that treatment can be given to those who have been infected. We will move beyond healthcare and hygiene as we face the serious economic difficulties arising from distressed business.

Tens of million jobs have been lost in the US alone. You would ask what sort of jobs did these people have to be abandoned so easily by business? As the Pope said in Evangelii Gaudium (53) “human beings are themselves considered consumer goods to be used and then discarded. We have created a ‘throwaway’ culture which is now spreading”.

The responsibility falls also on politicians; the sincerity of their claims on solidarity is being tested. This is not a time for hypocrisy but for indiscriminate support to those who are suffering from the pandemic.

Politicians should be accountable for misleading people on numerous fronts, starting with misplaced decisions on investment in healthcare, lack of transparency in policies regard­ing how they are handling crises, indifference to the devastation caused by climate change, and the exploitation of third country workers imported to support industry like a new form of slavery.

Are businesses, on the other hand, preparing for a restart in their activity with changed values and priorities? Will they be redeploying their capabilities to meet society’s needs? Will they restructure in a manner that will avoid waste and inefficiencies and without raising too high the expectations of an emerging, suffering consumer?

It is time to recognise that we depend on others and that we are agents in society that are there to be of service to others. There can be no divergence between economic and communitarian perspectives. They go hand in hand.

Christ told the disciples on the boat on the stormy sea, “Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?” We should start by asking ourselves this very relevant question. Are we as leaders being guided by our conscience in giving security and stability to society as an antidote to fear of what will come next?

There is no dilemma if we rely on our conscience.

