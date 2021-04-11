The writing was on the wall.

The indefinite extension of the COVID-19 ban on organised sports events and contact-sport training forced the Malta Football Association to prematurely terminate the domestic football competitions for the second season running.

Together with the Malta Basketball Association and the Aquatic Sports Association, the MFA has been vociferous in its opposition of the prolonged sports ban for a variety of reasons, including its increasing negative effects on athletes who are currently unable to take part in any form of contact-sport training, the disruptive impact on the competitions and the ensuing repercussions on the preparations of the national teams, financial issues and the health and well-being of children, youths and the society.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.