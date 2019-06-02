PN executive committee members are upset that their request to hold early voting for a July 4 election to choose who will lead the party's committee and administrative council was denied.

Party sources told Times of Malta that the demand was made because some members will not be able to cast their vote as they will be abroad.

In the past, similar concessions for early voting had been made, they noted.

Moreover, sources said the decision against holding early voting may cast a shadow on the outcome of these elections if the result will be very tight, possibly down to a handful of votes.

Alex Perici Calascione and Graziella Attard Previ are contesting the post of executive committee president while Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici and Graham Bencini are running to become the PN's next administrative council president.

The elections were triggered by the unexpected resignations of Mark Anthony Sammut as president of the executive committee and that of David Stellini, whose position as Administrative Council president automatically ended when he resigned from Parliament.

Both resignations were announced following the PN’s double electoral drubbings suffered last month.

The PN did not reply to questions about the request to allow early voting.