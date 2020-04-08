There is currently no evidence that pets or livestock can transmit COVID-19 to humans, the Malta Veterinary Association said.

It said in a statement that according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the main route of transmission of COVID-19 is from human to human.

Can people infect their pets/livestock with COVID-19?

The vets noted that there have so far been three animals that tested positive for the virus - two dogs in Hong Kong and a cat in Belgium.

The dogs never showed any clinical signs but the cat, belonging to a person infected with the virus did. Its swabs were taken by the owner so the positive result was potentially due to environmental contamination and the cat’s infection has not been confirmed.

There have also been two anecdotal reports of a tiger kept in a zoo in New York which tested positive for COVID-19. This tiger and the other tigers at this zoo were showing clinical signs - but this has still not been confirmed by the OIE.

Studies are still taking place to better understand how animals can become infected.

So far, animals have tested positive only when they have been in close contact with infected humans.

Stay away from your pets if you’re feeling unwell

For this reason, if unwell, one should avoid close contact with pets and other animals.

One should also always practise good hand hygiene when handling pets and their food as suggested by the Superintendent of Public Health.

Animals belonging to people in quarantine or infected with COVID-19 should be kept indoors, as although they might not be infected with COVID-19, the virus itself might be present on the animals’ coat.

Can pets/livestock infect humans with COVID-19?

The main route of transmission remains human to human and there is no evidence that pets or livestock can transmit the virus to people.

However, it is possible for animals to act as fomites - objects or materials that can carry infection on their surface like a mobile phone or a door handle - so contact with people who do not live in the same household should also be avoided. It is important to practise good hand hygiene if handling someone else’s animals.

Can I test my pet for COVID-19?

At the moment there are no commercial tests available for animals and the tests being used in Malta are being reserved for humans.

Additionally, since the main mode of transmission of the virus is from human to human, leading health authorities around the world do not recommend testing pets for COVID-19.

If your pet shows any respiratory signs of illness one should contact a veterinarian, explain the concerns and the vet will offer guidance or test for more common pet respiratory infections.

Always inform veterinarian if you are in quarantine, feeling unwell or have tested positive for COVID-19 before the pet is taken to a clinic, so as to limit the spread of the virus.

The association noted that this is a developing situation and studies are continually taking place to understand the COVID-19 infection and the impact on humans and animals.