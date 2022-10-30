Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute goal inflicted the Reds first home league defeat in front of a crowd since April 2017.

Liverpool have now lost twice as many games in the first 12 league games of this season as they did in 38 last season.

Klopp’s men are 13 points behind of Manchester City at the top of the table and eight adrift of the top four.

“We cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment,” said Klopp. “We have to fix that and then anything is possible.”

For the second time in a week, Liverpool were beaten by a side that started the day in the relegation zone.

