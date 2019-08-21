Facebook users in Malta were not among those impacted by the potential violation of privacy rules that made international headlines in recent days, Times of Malta can confirm.

The social media giant could face fresh investigations into its practices after it admitted there were a number of European users who had their audio chats collected and transcribed without their knowledge.

While initially denying that any users within the EU had been affected, Facebook has informed privacy regulators that around 50 users hailing from 14 countries were actually involved.

While it is usually the Irish regulator that handles Facebook cases with the company’s international headquarters based in Dublin, since the latest privacy issue occurred in the United States, regulators in the individual EU countries can start their own probes.

We were not one of those authorities

Contacted about the matter, a spokesman for Malta’s Information and Data Protection Commissioner Office confirmed that the Irish DPC had informed each data protection authority where people in their jurisdiction were impacted.

“We were not one of those authorities,” the spokesman confirmed.

Under the new EU privacy laws, commonly known as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), if Facebook is found to have broken the rules it could face fines amounting to up to four per cent of its annual revenue.

This is not the first time the company has made headlines over privacy issues.

It has already been fined $5 billion by US authorities over other issues while the Irish authorities are currently probing a number of cases related to how the social media giant complies with EU data protection laws.

Meanwhile, the platform last year faced the worst security breach in its history, with hackers stealing digital login codes that gave them access to nearly 50 million user accounts.