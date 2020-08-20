There will be no fanzones in the French capital for this weekend’s Champions League final that pitches Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich, French police told AFP on Thursday.

The mayor’s office also opposed fanzone plans that had been pitched by Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu on Wednesday.

That idea was “a bad suggestion”, Paris health official Anne Souyris told AFP.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.