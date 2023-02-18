Bayern Munich may have dominated the Bundesliga for a decade but on Saturday they face bogey team Borussia Moenchengladbach who have defeated the Bavarian giants nine times in the league since the 2011-12 season.

Regardless of the two teams’ positions in recent years — Bayern have won 10 from 10 league titles while Gladbach have finished in the top four just three times — the clashes have been unusually competitive.

Since 2012, the last year Bayern failed to win the title, no club apart from Gladbach has managed more than five wins against them.

The cherry on Gladbach’s cake came in 2021-22, when they thrashed Bayern 5-0 in the German Cup, the Bavarians’ biggest loss against any opponent since the 1970s.

But while Gladbach are currently entrenched in mid-table, they did hold Bayern to a 1-1 draw in Munich earlier in the season.

