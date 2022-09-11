Carlos Alcaraz insists he is “not afraid” as he targets the US Open title and a slice of history as the youngest men’s world number one on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Spaniard tackles Casper Ruud in a winner-takes-all final with both men chasing a maiden Slam crown and the top ranking.

“I’m not afraid of the moment,” said Alcaraz, the youngest finalist at a Slam since compatriot Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005.

In a tournament which saw Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer fail to make the start, and four-time winner Nadal falling at the last-16 hurdle, Alcaraz has flourished in his status as champion-in-waiting.

His mesmerising shot-making and flamboyance has seen him overcome three successive five-setters to make the final. He spent more than 13 hours on court in those three marathons.

