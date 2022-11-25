Protestors gathered outside the police headquarters in Floriana on Friday evening, asking who will take responsibility for Bernice Cassar's murder.

The protest comes three days after the femicide of Cassar, a mother of two, who was shot dead as she was driving to her office.

Cassar is the first murder victim since Malta introduced the concept of femicide into the criminal code, and the third woman murdered this year.

The police believe the killing is a consequence of a history of domestic abuse between her and her husband, Roderick Cassar. He was charged with the murder on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a raft of accusations.

Activists march as they hold banners. Video: Jonathan Borg

Members of Bernice's family attended the protest together and some were seen crying as they walked alongside a group of over 100 people. President Emeritus Marie Louise Colerio Preca, independent candidate Arnold Cassola and AnneMarie Grech, the wife of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, were also spotted at the event.

Protestors marching on Friday evening. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Protestors carried placards reading "you know what you did", "no more femicide", and "min se jwiegeb ghal dawn il femicidji?" (who will answer for these femicides?), while others held photos of Cassar.

They then marched from the police headquarters towards Valletta, chanting "no more femicides", "we won't be silenced" and "stop femicides" as they walked.

The crowd came to a halt outside the parliament building in Valletta, where the chants and demands for accountability continued.

Protestors held placards with Bernice Cassar's photo on them as they marched towards Valletta. Photo:Matthew Mirabelli

Friday's protest coincided with International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The police have confirmed that Cassar filed five police reports against her husband in the year before she was killed, with her final report being lodged just a day before her murder.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'police blood on your hands'. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Demonstrators outside parliament in Valletta chant 'Who will answer for these femicides?'. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Friday's protest is fronted by Moviment Graffiti, Integra Foundation, Women’s Rights Foundation, Young Progressive Beings and several other NGOs.

The protest is ongoing.