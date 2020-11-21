The Water Services Corporation is urging people who do not have basic plumbing services in their homes to get in touch and have them installed for free.

This was prompted after Times of Malta reported that some 500 people in Malta do not have access to a flushing toilet in their household, according to a Eurostat statistic.

Speaking to Times of Malta, WSC chairperson Ivan Falzon said that the agency had already received requests for assistance, as well as calls from contractors offering voluntary services since the publication of the report this morning.

“As we came upon the news, I discussed the issue with my team and we decided that something must be done about it. People immediately came forward to help and even the family ministry and minister Michael Falzon have pledged full support in this initiative,” Falzon said.

Saying they weren’t interested in publicising how many people have asked for the service, Falzon encouraged those who may need to have indoor plumbing installed in their homes to make contact, as all works would be carried out discreetly and with no media exposure.

“This is after all part of our work, we deliver water to your homes as well as take it away. So if there’s something good that we can do to help those in less than ideal circumstances then we will,” he said.

Plumbers, suppliers or anyone who wants to lend a hand in the initiative are encouraged to send an email to ceo@wsc.com.mt