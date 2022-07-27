French defender Wendie Renard believes there is no reason for her side to have an inferiority complex when they face eight-time winners Germany in Wednesday’s Euro 2022 semi-final.

Les Bleues ended their long wait just to get beyond the quarter-final stage of a women’s Euro by beating holders the Netherlands in the last eight.

But Renard, who has won the Champions League eight times at club level with Lyon, said this France side will only be remembered if they go on to win the country’s first-ever major women’s tournament.

“We have often spoken of German superiority, but there is no complex to have,” Renard said at her pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“If we don’t win the trophy, nobody will talk about us. People only talk about the winners, people talk about you if you win a trophy.

“I’m fully focused on that. It’s a tough game tomorrow against a team that has won this trophy many times but I believe in my teammates.”

