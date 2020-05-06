No embryos have been given up for adoption since embryo freezing was introduced in Malta 18 months ago, even though this is allowed by law, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Wednesday. Prospective parents had indicated they wanted to keep all the embryos, the minister said.

Fearne gave an overview of the IVF sector when he concluded a debate on the financial estimates of the Embryo Protection Authority.

He also confirmed that IVF treatment at Mater Dei Hospital could resume by the end of this month if the number of new COVID-19 cases remains low.

He said that if the low COVID-19 trend is sustained, partners will soon be allowed to be present during labour, as used to happen before the start of the pandemic.

“Learning to live with the virus does not mean we have to keep living like we did in the last two months, but we need to adapt,” Fearne said.

He pointed out that the decision to take stock of the situation in three weeks’ time was due to the fact that the virus had a 14-day incubation period, and consequently one had to wait for at least a fortnight to evaluate the impact of relaxing certain measures.

Fearne said that even in the case IVF treatment would resume, those interested should first seek the advice of their doctor as the repercussion of the virus on the early stages of pregnancy was not known. “Although it seems there is no effect this cannot be stated with certainty at this stage,” he noted.

The health minister said that the introduction of embryo freezing 18 months ago, had given the possibility for couples to postpone the implantation of the embryo to a later stage when the pandemic was over.

He also announced that an agreement had been reached so that gametes from foreign sperm banks or donors could be used for IVF treatment in Malta. A similar agreement for ova is also in the pipeline, he said.