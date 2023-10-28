Italy’s football federation said on Saturday that no disciplinary procedure has been opened against Nicolo Zaniolo as part of a betting scandal rocking the game.

“As it stands there is no information or charge that he has gambled on football matches,” the FIGC told AFP.

Aston Villa and Italy attacker Zaniolo was questioned on Friday by prosecutors in Turin as part of a criminal investigation into illegal gambling platforms which has bled into football.

The 24-year-old’s legal team have insisted that he has only ever used illegal sites to play poker and blackjack, an offence for which he will likely have to pay a fine.

