Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara failed to make significant inroads in their chase of Premier League leaders Hibernians after the two rivals cancelled each other in a goalless stalemate at the National Stadium.
For the two title aspirants, the match represented a good opportunity to step up the pressure on the Premier League front runners but failed to deliver the goods.
