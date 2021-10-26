The government has not yet implemented any of the measures recommended by the independent inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the PN told a Council of Europe fact-finding mission on Tuesday. The report was issued at the end of July and found that the government must share responsibility for the murder.

The Council of Europe delegation, which is looking into rule of law, corruption, media reform, migration and equality, met a PN delegation which included MPs Jason Azzopardi and Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

The PN delegation said the government was continuing to foster impunity, as evidenced by its defence of former minister Konrad Mizzi, who has so far failed to appear for questioning by the Public Accounts Committee. The government was also opposing reforms of constitutional institutions and showing contempt of the media, the PN officials said. They reiterated their call for legislation to stop SLAPP ( Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation ) cases against journalists.