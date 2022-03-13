Chelsea’s technical and performance advisor Petr Cech said the club are having to live “day-by-day” in the wake of sweeping economic sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue operating, but there are fears they will quickly run out of money unless the terms of that agreement are eased.

As it stands the Blues are unable to sign players, renew contracts, sell tickets to matches or merchandise, with limits also on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games.

