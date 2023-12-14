Eddie Jones said Thursday that he did not “feel any guilt at all” about becoming Japan’s head coach, six weeks after he walked out on the Wallabies.

Jones quit his native Australia after leading them to a dismal showing at the Rugby World Cup, and repeatedly denied reports that he was set to take over in Japan.

Australian media had reported that the 63-year-old had interviewed for the job during the Wallabies’ World Cup campaign in France.

Jones’s appointment on Wednesday sparked a furious reaction in the Southern Hemisphere, with former All Blacks great Sonny Bill Williams branding the coach “a disgrace”.

Jones said he did not regret his actions, telling reporters “it sits well with me”.

