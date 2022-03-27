Canadian winger Alphonso Davies insists there is no problem with his heart as he hopes to make his Bayern Munich return next month after recovering from Covid.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since December having been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, after he tested positive for coronavirus in January.

“I’m happy to be back. The rehab is going well so far,” Davies told the Bayern website.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.