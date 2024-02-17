Bayern Munich could be as many as eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen when they travel to Bochum on Sunday after one of the club’s worst weeks in recent memory.

Bayern were outclassed in Saturday’s 3-0 loss in Leverkusen, before losing 1-0 to Lazio on Wednesday — their first defeat in an opening leg in the Champions League last 16 since 2012.

Speaking afterwards in Rome on Wednesday, England captain Harry Kane said “we’re in a difficult spell, there’s no hiding that.”

A “frustrated and angry” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said he was “at a loss” to explain the “huge drop in performance” in the second-half.

For Bayern fans, the statistics make for sorry reading. Famed for reacting when stung by a poor result, Bayern lost twice in a row for the first time since January 2021.

