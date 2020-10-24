Manchester United have failed to win their first three home league games for the first time in 48 years after Edinson Cavani’s debut failed to inspire the hosts in Saturday’s dour 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Uruguay striker Cavani almost scored with his first touch after coming off the bench in the second half, but United were unable to break down Chelsea’s well-drilled defence.

