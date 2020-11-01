Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemned Manchester United to fresh misery at Old Trafford as the Arsenal forward’s penalty clinched a 1-0 win, while Newcastle stopped Everton returning to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
Aubameyang ended a five-game goal drought in the league when he stepped up to convert a 69th-minute spot-kick after Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin.
