Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemned Manchester United to fresh misery at Old Trafford as the Arsenal forward’s penalty clinched a 1-0 win, while Newcastle stopped Everton returning to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

Aubameyang ended a five-game goal drought in the league when he stepped up to convert a 69th-minute spot-kick after Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin.

