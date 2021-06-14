A court has dismissed a claim by Yorgen Fenech that his right to the presumption of innocence was breached over a declaration by Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

Fenech had claimed a breach of his rights after Fenech Adami linked journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder to the Electrogas power station project.

The former Electrogas director stands accused of orchestrating the October 2017 car bombing that killed the journalist.

Speaking during a parliamentary committee hearing that he chaired, Fenech Adami had said that "Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered because of corruption in the Electrogas deal".

In a decree on Monday, magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled that Fenech had not suffered a breach of his fundamental human rights through Fenech Adami's statements.

The court however had stern words for Fenech Adami, saying the PN MP should have been far more careful before making such “political” comments during a parliamentary committee meeting.

"Opinions about Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination, including political ones about the motive behind the murder, do not form part of the functions of the committee in question”, the magistrate highlighted.

The court said people carrying out a public function should weigh their words carefully, particularly when speaking about matters that were still subject to judgement by the courts.