No illicit substances were consumed at the place of work, the army said on Friday with reference to allegations that a cocaine party had taken place among uniformed staff at Lyster Barracks.

The claims first surfaced in a post on Facebook by Godwin Schembri, the soldier who was dismissed from the Armed Forces of Malta in 2018 after footage of a light-hearted moment with colleagues went viral on social media.

The Armed Forces of Malta said in a statement that internal investigations had now been concluded.

Urine drug tests taken by all the soldiers involved proved negative and the only member who refused to take the test was discharged immediately in the interest of the service and in line with internal policies.

The internal investigation, the AFM said, still highlighted certain misdemeanours which could have occurred on the day and disciplinary action will be taken accordingly.

The AFM reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on the use of illicit substances.