The Taliban said on Thursday that they had "no information" on the presence of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed by a US drone in Kabul two days ago.

"The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has instructed the intelligence agencies to hold a comprehensive and serious investigation into the incident," the statement said.

al-Zawahiri was one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

President Joe Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for the high-precision strike that successfully targeted Zawahiri in the Afghan capital over the weekend.

Today, and every day, I am grateful to the superb patriots who serve in the United States intelligence and counterterrorism community. It is thanks to their extraordinary persistence and skill that this operation was a success – they have made us all safer, he said.