A small hopper crashed onto the roof of the Maritime Museum when a crane's cable failed on Monday but no one was injured and no harm was caused to the exhibits.

Heritage Malta said two stone slabs forming part of the roof were damaged when the hopper fell on the building - the former naval bakery at Vittoriosa seafront - at about 8am.

The accident happened during works on a major restoration and upgrading project. The museum is currently closed to the public.