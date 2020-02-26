None of the mobile telephony operators have so far applied to introduce 5G technology, which is the next-generation cellular network that would enable faster connections and handle a larger number of users simultaneously.

The matter was raised in a series of parliamentary questions filed by Opposition MP Ryan Callus who also enquired on the possible impacts which this technology could have on public health.

In his reply, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said that that government had reviewed the research carried out by the World Health Organisation, the European Commission and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Last November these recommendations had been presented to the Parliamentary Committee for Health, the minister said.

As for any plans to introduce this technology in Malta or if any 5G antennas had been installed, Prof. Scicluna said mobile phone company operators were free to decide on what kind of technology they should invest.

However, the minister said that so far there were no operators who filed a request with the Malta Communications Authority to make use of those frequencies identified by the EU for the use of 5G technology.