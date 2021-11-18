People caught smoking a joint should not be jailed, but a government proposal to “normalise” drug use goes to far, the Nationalist Party said on Thursday.

Parliament is debating the Cannabis Reform Bill, which will allow cannabis users to grow the plant at home or buy marijuana from specially set up associations.

Questioned during a press conference whether a PN government would revoke the proposed law if elected, PN spokesman Peter Agius did not give a direct reply, instead saying the party had made its position clear.

He said it would be premature to commit before the government responds to feedback and the bill is adopted into law.

Agius said the PN had adopted a cautious approach, given that the bill could impact children’s futures.

PN MP Karl Gouder said the party’s stance does not mean it believed cannabis users should be sent to jail.

Gouder said internal discussions, as well as feedback received by the PN, indicated the bill would normalise drug use.

During the press conference, Agius raised alarm about an EY survey which found 70% of youths wanted to leave Malta.

He said the country needed to understand why youths were seeing no future in Malta.

Agius said the PN had already put forward a number of proposals to improve the environment.

Gouder said the PN’s proposal to give youths a €500 voucher for travel would help them broaden their horizons and gain new experiences.

He said the PN was intent on attracting big names to Malta like Google and Facebook, to give youths a better future.