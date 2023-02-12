Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham “has no limits” after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Dortmund stayed within three points of leaders Bayern Munich after extending their winning run in the Bundesliga to five matches following the World Cup.

Terzic praised Bellingham’s maturity and potential with Dortmund now turning their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Chelsea.

“He is outstanding and has no limits,” said Terzic.

