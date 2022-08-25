“I want to keep this principle of self-limitation,” said Dutch minister Franc Weerwind in response to questions he recently received from Dutch MPs about loss limits. For the moment, these loss limits will not be introduced for Dutch casino players, although Weerwind promised to research the possibility. Currently, The Netherlands is maintaining an approach where players can set their own limits. Exactly like the Malta casino online players, Dutch players have the responsibility to decide how far they can go financially and are forced to make well-informed choices about that. Weerwind believes that this method works for several reasons and is not inclined to change it any time soon.

What makes Weerwind reluctant?

The problem with loss limits, according to the Dutch minister for legal protection, is that it will just encourage players to make several accounts with different platforms. And as a consequence to that, players will go to illegal online casinos again, just to be able to play continuously. With the success of the current Dutch system, that is a step-back that Weerwind desperately wants to avoid.

He would rather keep the current system, than run the risk of losing players to the illegal market. Voluntary loss limits are not new to the sector and are also applied by other regulators, such as the MGA.

It is not a point-blank refusal

Although Weerwind does not currently see the need to introduce no loss limits for Dutch players, that does not mean that this will not become an option in the future. After the questions asked by MPs Michael van Nispen and Mirjam Bakker he did comment that “experiences from addiction care show that the possibility for players to make well-informed choices is an effective prevention method.” He also promised that he would like to research the option further, before making a final decision about it.

The problem right now is that he does not know what would be required technically if such a system were to be implemented. A second point he would like to find out more about, is how it influences privacy regulations. As long as those, and other points, are still unclear, it is unlikely for Weerwind to consider a no loss limits policy in The Netherlands.

A well-regulated Dutch market

Since the Dutch regulated and legalised online gambling, Weerwind has continuously worked on finding a balance between fighting addiction and freedom of choice. A good example of this, is what happened with regards to advertising.

On the one hand, advertising for legal online casinos is a positive development, because it shows the players where they can gamble safely. But the untargeted nature of the ads encouraged vulnerable players to take up gambling again, which they might never have done otherwise. The decision was made to phase out untargeted advertising for online casinos altogether, going as far as the sponsoring of football teams and enlisting well-known role models. For Weerwind, addiction prevention was more important than promoting safe and legal gambling platforms. That information is readily available and there for everyone to find.

