If there’s one thing that gets people on this island talking, it’s gossip. Not corruption, fraud or the fact that the country looks like one large favela. No: if you really want to get Maltese people talking, put a handful of young adults in a house and show them interacting for one hour a day.

It’s been a few days since Love Island Malta started and, while I can confess I haven’t actually watched any of the footage, every day, my social media feed is littered with clips, memes and not particularly quotable quotes that those with a very different sense of humour to mine seem to find hilarious.

I would say to each his own and call it a day if it weren’t for the underlining strain of cruelty that I have seen in many comments under clips of the participants, both about their appearances as well as the spreading of some very damaging rumours that can leave huge impacts on an island as small as ours. The worst part is that people openly justify their nastiness by saying the participants deserve to be trashed because they signed up for the show.

It’s pretty awful when you think about it. Here we have a bunch of people, most of them barely out of their teens, being ridiculed for mostly being young and a bit silly and, while that inevitably comes with the territory of putting yourself out there, the viciousness that I have seen online is, honestly, something else.

And don’t even get me started about those demanding the participants speak in Maltese in broken Maltese sentences. Yes, in an ideal world, we would all be able to converse and write in perfect Maltese but, since the majority of the population and most of the people acting like self-appointed defenders of the Maltese language don’t have those skills, I’m not sure why it’s being expected of a random group of people who appear to have been solely picked for their banging bodies.

You would think that, with all the current information coming out about our hospitals, the Maltese would have more to talk about than cheques the country can’t afford and the romantic dabblings of people they don’t even know. And, yet, I have friends who have told me that people they know have set up whole group chats to diss and dish on what’s going on in the villa.

I suppose it’s much easier to remark on someone’s kissing skills than acknowledge that our country is continuing to slide down the toilet at breakneck speed.

Who cares about bleatings of doom when the money keeps rolling in and there’s a new bombshell to ogle? If anything has ever deserved a reality show, it’s our priorities.

By all means, have your fun: life can be extremely grey and short but, perhaps, it would also be nice to have your entertainment while not being a bully for no reason.

It might also be great to acknowledge the fact that reality TV shows often show the various realities of a country in a microcosm, which means that, ironically, in laughing at these people, you’re laughing at yourself. Now, that’s a joke I can get behind.