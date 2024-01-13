The Malta waterpolo national team play their final match at the European Championship finals when they face Israel in a play-off to avoid the bottom spot in Dubrovnik on Saturday (start: 11.15am).

Milan Cirovic’s clan were left distraught on Thursday night after suffering a 10-8 defeat to Slovenia that ended any hopes they had of matching or even improving the national team’s best-ever placing of 14th place achieved in Serbia two years ago.

Now, the national team will have the chance to partially atone that disappointment with victory in Saturday’s re-match against Israel.

This is the second time the two teams face each other during the championship in Croatia. Last week, the Maltese youngsters came back from three goals down to overcome Israel 13-11.

