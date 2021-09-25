A 300-person indoor event for vaccinated people with no masking or social distance rules will be held on October 8, as part of a pilot project to see how to safely ease rules for mass events.

The event – a comedy show featuring Danusan, the Comedy Knights and Bla Kondixin – will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Attendees will not be socially distanced and will be allowed in without masks – a first for Malta since rules were tightened to clamp down on the spread of COVID-19 – and will not be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at entry.

They will then be required to undergo a PCR test and submit its result in the seven days following the event.

Attendees must be aged over 18, have a vaccine certificate and not have been abroad within the 14 days preceeding the event. Anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms in the three days before the event will also not be allowed to enter.

People classified as vulnerable are being advised not to attend. The pilot event is being organised in collaboration between Festivals Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority as well as the Malta Entertainments Industry and Arts Association.

Currently, people attending indoor events must wear masks at all times and remain socially distanced throughout. Food and drink is prohibited and attendance is restricted to a maximum of 100 people.

Festivals Malta said the event would help "determine the way forward for artistic, cultural and leisure activities based on research and analysis of information that will be gathered during this process."

Malta's arts sector has complained vociferously about restrictions on events, saying they are being singled out and targeted with overly restrictive rules which others are permitted to flaunt.

Existing rules, they have said, make it practically impossible to put on a financially feasible production, due to capacity and social distancing restrictions.