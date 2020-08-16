The two approaches taken by the government in the first and second waves of the coronavirus, for want of better terms, could not have been more diametrically opposed.

The way COVID-19 was tackled back in spring was generally characterised by respect for medical advice, pre-emptive action, clear communication and collective discipline.

The government earned well-deserved plaudits, both locally and abroad, for keeping the numbers down. It also lavished much praise on itself.

That, perhaps, is where the trouble started. The declaration of victory over the virus seemed premature then, let alone now with the massive rise in active cases. It also jarred with warnings from WHO for countries not to let their guard down.

But let its guard down is exactly what Malta did. Its response to the resurgence has been marked by the elevation of business advice above the medical, slowness to act, confused messaging and tacit promotion of indiscipline.

Encouraged by the prime minister’s call to “enjoy the summer”, the Maltese cast out their masks and headed to restaurants, parties and festa celebrations, giving a badly-needed injection to the economy alongside the fresh influx of tourists.

Who could blame them? We had just endured three months of partial lockdown and still had faith in the leaders and experts who had handled the virus so successfully.

That faith was misplaced. The country could ill-afford to keep the airport closed. But the government took leave of its senses when it allowed – even promoted – so-called mass events, possibly the most effective way to spread the virus far and wide. Keeping people apart is basic in a contagion.

The rules on capacity limits at organised events were introduced too late and their extension to bars and nightclubs was even more belated. They are considered a joke by the doctors’ union.

“The message to people and governments is clear: do it all,” the WHO director general admonished earlier this month. “And when it’s under control, keep going!”

The government is clearly not doing it all. The reintroduction of strict measures at homes for the elderly is a rare example of the type of preventive action it had taken back in March and April.

Why is it taking so long to implement test rules for airport arrivals? Why so late to introduce fines for failure to wear masks? Why are nightclubs packed with people? Why have parents still not been given clear plans for the safe resumption of schooling?

The government appears paralysed by indecision: should it save the economy or safeguard health?

The result? Malta has been put on the ‘unsafe’ travel lists of several European countries including the UK. Meanwhile, the prime minister is holidaying on a boat in Sicily and the tourism minister has gone silent.

A captain needs to be at the helm of his ship when faced with high waves, let alone a looming perfect storm.

Until there is an effective vaccine, there is no easy solution or magic wand but the government must make it its mission to suppress the virus before it has fatal effects on both the economy and the vulnerable.

This does not imply lockdown or economic shutdown yet. Many countries have acknowledged that forcing a widespread lockdown could this time be devastating.

But we can still go for an unhesitant clampdown, strict enforcement, consistent, forceful and clear public messages and rules that allow no exceptions.

We are not promoting fear or panic. It is what every level-headed, concerned citizen demands.