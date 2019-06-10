No new fuel stations should be allowed once the new policy governing the sector was introduced, the Malta Chamber of SMEs (GRTU) said, echoing a similar request by civil society.

It said that, like civil society organisations, it believed that applications in the pipeline or awaiting a decision should be stopped.

“We believe it makes little sense to advocate such a policy on one side and doing the complete opposite on the other. Should current applications continue to be considered, the policy will immediately become irrelevant and it will be pointless to carry forward.

“Simply addressing the issue as a forwarding-thinking policy without addressing the waiting list was simply a cosmetic exercise,” the GRTU remarked.

It said it agreed “perfectly” with the Environment and Resources Authority that the policy must incorporate a distance requirement of a minimum 1.5-kilometre radius between the applicant station and any other existing similar facility.

Though a lot of emphasis was placed on fuel station standards, this contrasted sharply with other existing operations that also carried a risk and which “should be regulated accordingly”, it continued.

“It is essential that garages and other operations that keep fuel stored are also required to have all the necessary permits in relation to ERA, planning authorities and the Regulator for Energy and Water Services.

The GRTU believes that no new permits for storing of fuel should be given

“Apart from this, the GRTU believes that no new permits for storing of fuel should be given. This with the only exception of stationary objects such as generators, compressors, etc.

“This exception must naturally come with the necessary permits.

“In such cases, the amount of fuel permissible to be stored should be indicated and this should be at a bare minimum. Current and future approved storage should also be required to put up visible warning signage as is regular with potentially dangerous operations and relevant storage facilities,” the organisation said.

It declared it was not in favour of using outside development zone land for fuel stations.

“This is something that we have always been against. Just because mistakes were made in the past does not mean we should keep going,” its CEO, Abigail Mamo, told the Times of Malta.

She said no members had complained about the stand adopted by the GRTU, adding certain wrong decisions made in the past had cast a shadow on the sector.