A ‘traffic lights’ classification system of countries for COVID-19 purposes will end on Monday, the Health Ministry said on Saturday in a surprise announcement.

The decision means that countries will no longer be classified as ‘green’, ‘red’ or ‘dark red’, opening up travel between Malta and the roughly 100 countries and territories that Malta still classifies as ‘dark red’.

Countries on the dark red list were effectively closed off from Malta, as travel required prior written authorisation from the Superintendent of Public Health and was subject to mandatory quarantine, even if travellers were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The distinction drew strident criticism from business lobbyists, who called the lists “draconian” and said restrictions were sorely hurting Maltese business opportunities.

Travel and tourism stakeholders have also complained about ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, with Malta International Airport boss Alan Borg noting that Malta has been overtaken by rival destinations in the race for tourists.

Travellers entering Malta will still need to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, recent negative test result or a recovery certificate upon arrival. Those failing to do so will be required to quarantine for up to 10 days. Children aged 6 and under are exempt from these requirements.

The decision to do away with the travel lists comes one week after authorities stopped requiring travellers to fill in a passenger locator form when arriving in Malta.

In a statement, Health Minister Chris Fearne described the decision as another “step towards normality”.

Malta has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world and is currently offering over 65s and other vulnerable groups a second booster shot, if they wish to receive one.