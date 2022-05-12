Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim, who provided one of the emotional peaks of the Tokyo Olympics by sharing the high jump gold medal, will not repeat the gesture if they are tied again.

“We already talked about it, it is not going to happen again,” Italian Tamberi said ahead of his first clash with his Qatari friend since the Olympics at the Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Barshim, 30, who holds the world title as well as joint Olympic gold, was sat alongside Tamberi as he made the statement on the extraordinary events of August 1 last year.

Both cleared 2.37 metres and with neither able to make 2.39m, track officials offered a jump-off but Barshim famously asked: “Can we have two golds?”

