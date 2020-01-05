If there is one thing that nearly everybody agrees upon it’s that we cannot allow this inexorable slide into lawlessness to happen again.

No country can continue to function on an even keel, with its citizens feeling secure, with a set-up such as the current one.

In order to move on and away from the despair and disgust which characterises the present day, we have to ensure that the factors which gave rise to this institutional crisis do not continue to subsist. We cannot continue lurching on with the same set-up and hoping for a different outcome.

Of course there is no silver bullet to stop people from gaining power solely to ensure their personal gain, but we can at least put an end – or slow down – this repeated cycle of corruption by adopting common sense measures.

I say common sense because it has been the factor which has been most evidently lacking during Labour’s administration, as thousands got carried away in a delusional fantasy of a Mega Malta as a super power on an endless upwards economic trajectory.

It’s not defeatist, pessimistic or negative to assess a country’s limits, simply realistic.

And the last years’ orgiastic emphasis on economic growth at all costs remains unsustainable and clearly based on questionable influxes of funds and ethically unsound industries.

As the American author Edward Abbey wrote, “Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.”

It is not a question of having to choose between abject poverty or endless wealth, but one of finding an adequate balance between these extremes.

That apart, we also have to be very wary of the concentration of powers in the hands of a single person or a few persons. Having a system where practically all decision-makers in the administrative, executive and judicial institutions are chosen and removed by the Prime Minister is not conducive to appointees serving as diligent watchdogs on the person who appointed them, or on each other.

I would say that the mode of challenge and removal is even more important than the mode of appointment. That’s because it is practically impossible to find a neutral, non-aligned competent person to occupy any role of import. Where are you going to find a spotless virgin to be appointed by another spotless virgin?

Also, people should be given an opportunity to prove themselves and to show that previous political leanings or connections do not prejudice their decision-making powers.

However, members of the public should have modes of redress and challenge against decision-makers who are found to have acted improperly, unethically and with conflicts of interest. Legislation should be introduced imposing personal liability on decision-makers on administrative boards and public officials, when decisions are taken in bad faith.

Victims of corruption should have easier access to civil actions for redress and compensation in such cases. This is empowering as it does away with the requirement of waiting for enforcement action to be taken by an unwilling institution or government.

Victims of corruption will no longer have to beg, cajole and remind institutions to take enforcement action – they can take charge of the process themselves.

In conjunction with this legislative measure, a very immediate step which could be taken is not to allow one minister or public official to have an overly broad portfolio with an undue amount of power. While it is true that the prime minister has the broadest range of powers, there are other politicians who have powers which are nearly as vast and which may therefore be more susceptible to abuse.

The so-called “super ministries” are cases in point.

For one minister to be in charge of too-wide a portfolio is asking for trouble. It gives rise to a perception of omnipotence – both by the politician in question as well as the regulatory authorities which are meant to keep him in check.

There is also the danger that authorities which are supposed to act as checks and balances over each other end up following the ministerial line blindly.

A clear example of this can be seen in the actions and decisions of the authorities within the portfolio of Works Minister Ian Borg.

The Planning Authority, the Transport Authority and Infrastructure Malta follow the minister’s outdated and sustainable misconception of progress – a car-worshipping society where rural land is sacrificed at every turn for the minister’s vision.

These entities work in tandem and not as counterweights to each other, with the inevitable results which will be evident in a few years’ time.

Breaking up this – and other super ministries – will help dilute the enormous and unchecked powers wielded by ministers in this position.

The above are two practical measures which can be adopted immediately to stop a recurrence of the rot.

Another measure which is cultural in nature, and which may take longer to implement, is the discarding of the undeserved adulation of wrongdoers, simply because they are brash and shameless enough to wear their corruption on their sleeve. The best term for such people is “bla mistħija” in Maltese or even better “descarados” in Spanish – a brazen bounder.

Examples of such bounders are Silvio Berlusconi or the former Argentinian President Carlos Saúl Menem.

When a businessman gave Menem a brand new red Ferrari as a present while he was in office, for example, Menem drove it proudly around the city. When he was questioned about it, Menem exclaimed, “It’s mine, mine, mine!”

Instead of eliciting disgust, this shamelessness induced sycophantic adulation. This misplaced admiration for successful criminals – instead of down-to-earth, staid decency – was very well described in a book by Faernando Coronil about lawlessness and corruption in South American states such as Venezuela .

He wrote “The notion of the responsible citizen paled before that of the independent individual, a person free from social constraints. To be someone, one had to be clever, daring and rich: and to be rich, one had to have the power to stand outside the law and above social constraints”.

Unfortunately, similar adulation is the norm in Malta. I would say it is also to blame for the current malaise where we accord god-like powers and adoration to politicians who are as human and as flawed as the rest of us.

