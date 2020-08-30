Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool “shouldn’t panic” after their Community Shield loss, especially after they bounced back from defeat in last year’s season curtain-raiser to romp to the Premier League title.

Arsenal emerged victorious at an empty Wembley on Saturday, winning 5-4 on penalties after Jurgen Klopp’s men had come from behind to draw 1-1 in normal time.

“During the whole game we played well, dominated, pressed them well and created many chances,” the Dutch defender told Liverpool’s website.

