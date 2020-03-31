Changes to rents charged to tenants need not be notified to the Housing Authority for as long as the charge listed in the agreement registration notice is not exceeded.

The Housing Authority said on Tuesday it had received several notifications from landlords who wished to reduce rents during the difficult COVID-19 period.

This could happen by agreement between landlords and tenants without the need for notificiation to the authority.

Any terminations of contracts or new rental contracts should still be registered on rentregistration.gov.mt.

Further information is available from the Housing Authority on telephone 22 991 010 or on rentregistration.ha@ha.gov.mt and Facebook, Rent Registration Malta.